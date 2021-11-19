Colin Pitchfork has been arrested and recalled to prison just two months after being released, the Ministry of Justice announced on Friday.

It is understood the double child murderer was returned to custody over a breach of his licence conditions, and his re-release will be a matter for the Parole Board.

“Protecting the public is our number one priority so when offenders breach the conditions of their release and potentially pose an increased risk, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody,” a Probation Service spokesperson said.

Pitchfork, now in his 60s, was jailed for life after he raped and strangled 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986 respectively.

At the time he committed his first crime, Pitchfork was a 22-year-old, married father-of-two.

More follows…

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Colin Pitchfork: Double child killer arrested and recalled to prison two months after release