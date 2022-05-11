Coleen Rooney vs Rebekah Vardy: Key moments from day two of trial as Vardy admits trying to leak story

Rebekah Vardy admitted to trying to leak a story about the arrest of drink-driving footballer Danny Drinkwater to the press during day two of her libel trial against fellow footballer’s wife Coleen Rooney.

In a gruelling day for Mrs Vardy, she revealed that she had tried to get paid by the Sun for a story about Mr Drinkwater and conceded that she had directed her agent to look at Coleen Rooney’s private Instagram account to obtain information.

The wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy spent all day on the witness stand and was repeatedly accused of lying under oath by Mrs Rooney’s lawyer.

Mrs Rooney’s lawyer, David Sherborne, tried to paint a picture of Mrs Vardy’s constant relationship with the media and alleged that it was common place for Mrs Vardy to direct her agent to leak certain stories to the press.

Mrs Vardy denied that she repeatedly did this – but conceded she had tried to leak one story about a Premier League footballer.

The two footballer’s wives are battling one another in the High Court over a widely circulated social media post, in which Mrs Rooney accused someone with access to Mrs Vardy’s Instagram account of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press following a months-long “sting operation”.

The wife of former England star Wayne Rooney has been dubbed “Wagatha Christie” for her detailed leak investigation.

Rebekah Vardy arrives in court for day two of the libel trial

Here are the key moments from day two of the trial:

Rebekah Vardy said she tried to leak Danny Drinkwater story to The Sun

Rebekah Vardy asked her agent to get payment from The Sun in return for a story tip about footballer Mr Drinkwater’s car crash in April 2019, the High Court heard.

The Premier League player crashed his Range Rover through a wall on 8 April of that year.

Mrs Vardy messaged her agent saying she had a story about Danny Drinkwater being arrested. She told Caroline Watt that he had been drink-driving and crashed his car with two girls in it.

“He’s only just been let out of the cells last night,” Mrs Vardy wrote.

Ms Watt suggested that she leak the information to the Sun and Mrs Vardy reminded her to get some money in return for the story tip.

Danny Drinkwater

Speaking about her demand for payment, Mrs Vardy told the court: “It was a fleeting thought and I haven’t considered it any more than when I wrote it.”

She said: “I am deeply affected by drink driving.. at the time I didn’t care whether the information came out or not. It wasn’t a serious comment.”

“At the beginning, when I said I wanted paying for this, it was fleeting comment. It was something I probably considered at the time but that was it,” Mrs Vardy added.

In the message exchange, Ms Watt tells Mrs Vardy that the Sun already knew about the crash because someone inside the police station had told the paper.

Mrs Vardy reacted with a message, saying: “F*** somebody else already tipped it.”

She tells her agent: “I am fuming that I did not give it to your earlier”.

In court, Mrs Vardy denied that she was angry that the Sun already knew about the story. “That’s not true,” she told lawyer Mr Sherborne. “I was annoyed that I didn’t give it to Caroline earlier”.

“Why are you fuming?” Mr Sherborne asked her.

“I don’t know”, Mrs Vardy said.

Rebekah Vardy giving testimony in court

Rebekah Vardy and agent discussed leaking Riyad Mahrez training story to press

Mrs Vardy and her agent spoke about whether to leak a story about then-Leicester City star Riyad Mahrez missing a training session, a court has heard.

The lawyer for Mrs Rooney said: “You message Caroline Watt at 11:26 in the morning on the 1 February. You say Mahrez has not turned up to training again. The lads are fuming,” he said.

The High Court was told the agent suggested leaking the information to a sports reporter.

Riyad Mahrez

It heard Mrs Vardy told Ms Watt: “I just don’t want it coming back on me.”

Mrs Vardy said her comments were “speculation of bits of information that I heard and overheard and also it had been in the press before.”

She claimed: “I was gossiping about things that were already in the public demain.”

Rebekah Vardy conceded she directed her agent to Coleen Rooney’s Instagram

Mrs Vardy admitted during cross-examination that she had directed her agent to look at Mrs Rooney’s private Instagram account to find out information about her car crash.

In a January 2019 exchange, Ms Watt asked her: “Am I imagining this or did you say yesterday that Coleen had crashed her Honda?”, the court heard.

“She defo has … Go in the Instagram,” Mrs Vardy replied, according to court documents.

Mr Sherborne highlighted that on the first day of the trial Mrs Vardy had agreed it would have been “wrong” if Ms Watt was looking at people’s private Instagram accounts through the use of Mrs Vardy’s account.

Coleen and Wayne Rooney arrive at the High Court for day two

He put it to Ms Vardy that, in this instance, she was directing her agent to Mrs Rooney’s Instagram.

“Yes, I am,” Mrs Vardy said.

The court heard that Mrs Vardy and Ms Watt often talked about Mrs Rooney’s Instagram posts and that Ms Watt could log in to Mrs Vardy’s own account and look at Mrs Rooney’s posts that way.

In one particular exchange, the pair discussed a story Mrs Rooney had posted about a gender reveal.

“Coleen’s Instagram, wonder if they are going for baby five,” Mrs Vardy messaged Ms Watt.

“I already saw it. I can’t believe she’s posted it,” Ms Watt replied.

Mrs Vardy told the court that she would gossip with her agent “about lots of different things we saw” and she denied that her agent had been consistently looking at Mrs Rooney’s Instagram.

Rebekah Vardy called Coleen Rooney a ‘c***’ for unfollowing her on Instagram

Mrs Vardy reacted to news that Mrs Rooney had unfollowed her on Instagram by calling her a “c***”, the High Court heard.

Ms Watt messaged her to let her know the news.

“Oh my god’, you say, ‘I just saw, what a c***,” Mrs Rooney’s lawyer said, explaining that the exchange came after the alleged leak of information about Mrs Rooney being in a car crash.

Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy cried in dock as court heard details of online abuse

Mrs Vardy cried in the witness box while giving evidence as lawyers mentioned online rape threats made against her daughter.

Mrs Vardy had to pause, grab some tissues, and wipe tears away from her eyes as Mrs Rooney’s lawyer mentioned the trolling and online abuse her family has faced.

Mrs Vardy insisted she didn’t need to take a break from her cross-examination. Mr Sherborne said: “I’m not going to take you through the trolling.”

Asked again a few moments later if she would like a break, Mrs Vardy replied: “I don’t think it’s going to make any difference, to be honest.”

Rebekah Vardy leaves the High Court

Rebekah Vardy denied that she is prepared to lie under oath

MrsVardy denied the suggestion she was “prepared to lie under oath” as she came under intense questioning at the High Court.

The denial came as Mrs Rooney’s lawyer Mr Sherborne asked her about what he suggested were inconsistencies between her evidence in court and her witness statement, which he said stated conversations she had with her agent about leaking information were “never serious”.

He said: “I put it to you that when you say in that witness statement that these conversations were never serious and Caroline would have understood that, that’s completely untrue isn’t it?”.

“No, it’s not,” she replied.

He continued: “What this shows, Mrs Vardy, is that you are prepared to lie under oath.”

She replied: “No.”

The trial continues.

Additional reporting by the Press Association

