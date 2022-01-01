Coffee machine January sales 2022: Wake up and smell the discounts with £350 off DeLonghi’s bean-to-cup model

We’ve made it to 2022, and to any staunch bargain hunter, that means one thing: the January sales are firmly upon us. So far we’ve seen big hit retailers including Currys, Amazon, Asos and John Lewis get in on the action with slashed prices across tech, homeware, fashion, mattresses and much more.

Whether you’re still nursing a sore head from last night’s New Years Eve celebrations, or you’re simply enjoying the final slower days of the festive period, either way, we’re on hand to help you find the best discounts to see the new year in with.

While the Boxing Day and January sales are often overshadowed by the beast that is Black Friday these days, we’re pleased to report that the New Year bonanza has seen some unprecedented discounts on majorly popular items, including the lowest price ever on the Nintendo Switch and third-gen AirPods, and a better-than-Black-Friday KitchenAid discount.

The sales are the perfect time to invest in those big ticket items that you’ve been hesitant to fork out for including furniture, white goods and pricey appliances such as coffee machines. As we enter another year, many of us are still wrapping our heads around 2021, so there’s no doubt we’ll need plenty of caffeine to see us through the January blues.

Luckily for you, our team of expert deal hunters has found a huge saving on a DeLonghi bean to cup coffee machine, courtesy of Currys’s New Year’s Day sale. With a better than half price discount seeing it go from just shy of £700 to £350, it’s one the best offers we’ve seen so far. Read on for everything you need to know and thank us later.

DeLonghi autentica etam 29.510.SB bean-to-cup coffee machine, silver and black: Was £699, now £349, Currys.co.uk

(Delonghi)

This slick machine would take pride of place on any kitchen countertop. While we haven’t tested this exact one, we featured a similar DeLonghi model in our best bean-to-cup coffee machines review, where our writer described the aroma of coffee as being “at your fingertips” thanks to the machine “allowing you to choose between mild, medium and strong.” You’ll be pleased to hear that’s a key feature on this massively reduced machine too.

Other standout functions include technology that grinds and moistens the coffee before brewing for optimum flavour, a memory feature that remembers your favourite cup of Joe (as who can remember anything before a coffee in the morning?) and a milk frother for barista-worthy drinks.

With a huge £350 saving on a premium machine from a leading appliance brand, this deal is a no brainer for anyone looking to up their coffee game.

