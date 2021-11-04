Coffee drinkers ‘at higher risk of developing kidney disease’

Avid coffee drinkers are at higher risk of developing kidney disease, a new study has warned.

Scientists from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health found metabolites in the blood related to coffee consumption have the potential to raise the risk of developing the dangerous condition.

The researchers examined 372 blood metabolites – which refer to small molecules that are intermediates and products of metabolism – in almost 5,000 people in the study.

They found one metabolite associated with coffee that could help the kidneys become healthier, but two other coffee-related metabolites were found to be linked to a higher risk of kidney disease.

The latter metabolites are also associated with smoking, said the scientists, whose findings were published in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Chronic kidney disease is a long-term condition that is commonly associated with getting older and can worsen over time, according to the NHS. The condition can be caused by high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, kidney infections, and other conditions that put a strain on the kidneys.

According to the charity Kidney Care UK, around three million people in the UK have kidney disease. Black, Asian and minority ethnic communities are five times more likely to develop chronic kidney disease compared to other groups, it adds.

Previous studies have suggested that drinking coffee could be beneficial for kidney function. A recent study, published in May 2020, found that drinking an extra cup of coffee per day “conferred a protective effect” against chronic kidney disease.

But researchers at the Johns Hopkins School said the identification of the two metabolites that could lead to a higher risk of kidney disease were “surprising”.

Dr Casey Rebholz, associate professor of epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins School, said: “A large body of scientific evidence has suggested that consuming a large amount of coffee is consistent with a healthy diet.

“We were able to identify one metabolite that supports this theory.

“There were two other metabolites associated with coffee that surprisingly were associated with a higher risk of incident chronic kidney disease.

“These compounds were also associated with cigarette smoking, which may in part explain why these compounds were associated with a higher risk of kidney disease.”

The researchers did not account for people’s self-reported coffee consumption and said further study was needed.

Additional reporting by SWNS.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Coffee drinkers ‘at higher risk of developing kidney disease’