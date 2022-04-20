Cody Simpson reveals why he and Miley Cyrus broke up

Cody Simpson has spoken out about his breakup with Miley Cyrus.

The couple dated from October 2019 to August 2020, having known each other for years before.

According to Us Weekly at the time, the former Disney star and Australian singer were seen having an intimate lunch date at Backyard Bowls in Los Angeles.

“They walked in holding hands and looked around a bit but then started to get pretty comfortable and were not shy about showing their affection toward each other at all,” the source told the outlet.

“They were both standing at first, flirting and kissing. Then, they came and sat down. Miley got up and sat on Cody’s lap and started making out with him. His name was called at the counter, and he grabbed his smoothie bowl, and they left together holding hands.”

However, after just 10 months news broke that the couple had called it quits.

Now, speaking to the Kyle and Jackie O radio show, Simpson has revealed why he and Cyrus went their separate ways.

“I had just started training at that point,” he said with regards to his ambitions to be a professional swimmer.

“So, my life was changing, and I knew I was going to have to move back to Australia to do it properly and professionally, and she was just going into her whole new album was gonna be going out on tour. It was a fork in the road kind of scenario really.”

It’s the first time either of them has spoken publicly about the split since Cyrus addressed it in an Instagram live in August 2020.

“Today, it came out that me and my boyfriend had broken up. It was ‘confirmed by a reliable source,’ although no one is reliable in a relationship, except the two individuals participating in it,” she told fans.

“But for right now, two halves cannot make a whole and we’re individually just working on ourselves to become the people that we want to be.

“Like everyone else at this age, we’re deciding who we want to be and what we want to do with our lives. So don’t make it some drama story if next week we’re spotted hanging out or getting pizza.

“We’ve been friends for 10 years and will continue to be friends. Don’t make it something that it is not.”

