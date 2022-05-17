Coders demonstrate skills of robot dogs in Olympics hosted by MoD

A robot dog Olympics was held at MoD Abbey Wood near Bristol, with teams of coders tasked with demonstrating the capabilities state-of-the-art robotic dogs could offer the British Army.

Almost 40 coders were asked to programme the robots to perform a variety of different exercises from a 50-metre sprint, a gymnastics routine to problem solving.

The army is exploring the use of the robots in conflict zones to see if they could reduce the need for people in dangerous environments.

