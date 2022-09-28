‘Code Name: Tiranga’ Trailer: Parineeti Chopra Starrer Looks Like A Mix Of ‘Raazi’ And ‘Dhakaad’

The trailer of Parineeti Chopra and Hardy Sandhu starrer Code Name: Tiranga was recently unveiled and it is yet another Bollywood film to ride on the success of patriotic genre. The trailer looks like a quintessential spy drama film but this time with a female lead played by Parineeti Chopra. The movie follows the basic and honestly a very overused plot of girl meets boys, falls in love but she is a government agent trying to track a deadly terrorist.

Patriotic movies have also been a safe spot for Bollywood and most of the time it is also a hit amongst audience. After the immense success of movies like URI, Shershaah, more and ore filmmakers are trying to jump on the wagon on patriotic films. Code Name: Tiranga is one these movies but looks like every other spy drama ever. It looks like a very mediocre mix of Raazi and Dhaakad but only time will tell if it fare well like Raazi or flop like Dhaakad. Watch the trailer here.

Code Name: Tiranga also stars Harrdy Sandhu, Sharad Kelkar, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shishir Sharma, Sabyasachi Chakraborty and Deesh Mariwala. The movie will be releasing for the big screens on October 14.

