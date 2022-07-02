Coco Gauff knocked out of Wimbledon as Amanda Anisimova seals three-set comeback

Coco Gauff suffered a third-round exit at Wimbledon after she went down 6-7 (4) 6-2 6-1 on Centre Court to fellow American Amanda Anisimova.

French Open runner-up Gauff was able to win a hard-fought opener on a tie-break but could not keep up with the level of the 20th seed after.

Anisimova, who won the 2017 US Open junior final between the duo, clinched victory with a backhand winner to make the last 16 at the All England Club for the first time.

“It was my first time playing on Centre Court and this is the most special day of my career,” Anisimova said in her on-court interview post match.

“The worst thing for a tennis player is to lose 7-6 in the first set. I had the same experience in the French Open but it’s important to bounce back and give everything you have. Although it was extremely exhausting, I pushed through and was so happy to get the win.”

More follows

