Coca-Cola launches first high street fashion store in London

Coca-Cola has opened the doors to its first flagship high street fashion store in London’s Covent Garden.
The concept store is the beverage brand’s first in Europe and stocks Coca-Cola branded merchandise, limited edition apparel, and exclusive designer collaborations.
The London store, which launches on Thursday 28 April, features a range of street wear and work wear, as well as sustainable clothing and accessories made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles – an initiative it began in 2013.
Collaborations with UK-based and global designers such as Soho Grit, Alma de Ace, BAPE, Herschel, Staple, [email protected] and more will be available in the coming months.
An exclusive collection designed in collaboration with denim brand Lee features in the store, including denim jackets, boilersuits and jeans.
Coca-Cola already has similar retail stores in the US, in Orlando, Las Vegas and Atlanta.
The new store also features a Coca-Cola can customisation feature, which allows customers to create cans with their names or a special message on them for gifting or personal use.
Shoppers can also enjoy non-alcoholic mocktails containing the soft drink, such as a twist on the traditional Coke float and a mix of other flavours as they browse the apparel and merchandise in-store.
The first-of-its-kind store will be opened by RuPaul Drag Race UK star Tayce, alongside a host of influencers and content creators who will introduce it to their millennial and Generation Z audiences.
Speaking during the launch, Tayce said: “An icon like Coca-Cola opening a new store in London? I had to be the first to experience it. Fashion collections, custom cans, exclusive drinks- what more could a girl want?”
Michelle Moorehead, vice president of licensing and retail at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We have opened the doors in London to our first new concept store in Europe.
“This store is a chance for us to provide Coca-Cola fans with a premium array of fashion and collectibles, and fresh ways to experience our drinks.
“Through a collection of products made from recycled materials, it also gives us a great opportunity to share our sustainability commitments with people and bring them with us on our journey to a World Without Waste.”
