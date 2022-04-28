Coca-Cola launches first high street fashion store in London

Coca-Cola has opened the doors to its first flagship high street fashion store in London’s Covent Garden.

The concept store is the beverage brand’s first in Europe and stocks Coca-Cola branded merchandise, limited edition apparel, and exclusive designer collaborations.

The London store, which launches on Thursday 28 April, features a range of street wear and work wear, as well as sustainable clothing and accessories made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles – an initiative it began in 2013.

Collaborations with UK-based and global designers such as Soho Grit, Alma de Ace, BAPE, Herschel, Staple, [email protected] and more will be available in the coming months.

An exclusive collection designed in collaboration with denim brand Lee features in the store, including denim jackets, boilersuits and jeans.

Coca-Cola X Lee (Coca-Cola)

Coca-Cola already has similar retail stores in the US, in Orlando, Las Vegas and Atlanta.

The new store also features a Coca-Cola can customisation feature, which allows customers to create cans with their names or a special message on them for gifting or personal use.

Coca-Cola X Staple (Coca-Cola)

Shoppers can also enjoy non-alcoholic mocktails containing the soft drink, such as a twist on the traditional Coke float and a mix of other flavours as they browse the apparel and merchandise in-store.

The first-of-its-kind store will be opened by RuPaul Drag Race UK star Tayce, alongside a host of influencers and content creators who will introduce it to their millennial and Generation Z audiences.

Inside the new Coca-Cola fashion store in Covent Garden (Coca-Cola)

Speaking during the launch, Tayce said: “An icon like Coca-Cola opening a new store in London? I had to be the first to experience it. Fashion collections, custom cans, exclusive drinks- what more could a girl want?”

Michelle Moorehead, vice president of licensing and retail at The Coca-Cola Company, said: “We have opened the doors in London to our first new concept store in Europe.

The Coca-Cola can customisation station inside the new Covent Garden store (Coca-Cola)

“This store is a chance for us to provide Coca-Cola fans with a premium array of fashion and collectibles, and fresh ways to experience our drinks.

“Through a collection of products made from recycled materials, it also gives us a great opportunity to share our sustainability commitments with people and bring them with us on our journey to a World Without Waste.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Coca-Cola launches first high street fashion store in London