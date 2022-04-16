Coachella live: Harry Styles brings Shania Twain onstage as fans left ‘quaking’

Ariana Grande brings out NSYNC during Coachella performance

After a two-year absence, Coachella finally made its highly anticipated return on Friday (15 April).

Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.

Here are 10 of the biggest talking points from day one..

1. Harry Styles delighted fans with new songs – and a surprise cameo from country icon Shania Twain. On stage the former One Direction star credited listening to Twain’s albums with teaching him to sing, then he brought her out to duet on timeless megahits “Man I Feel Like A Woman” and “Still The One”.

2. Shania wasn’t the only unannounced special guest of the day. West Coast rap icon Snoop Dogg took time out from his busy schedule to appear with Brazilian pop sensation Anitta.

3. Atlanta rapper Lil Baby turned in one of the most emotive performances of Coachella’s opening day as he closed his set with a powerful performance of protest song “The Bigger Picture”, written and released in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.

4. Justin Bieber also made a cameo at Coachella, joining Daniel Caesar for a performance of their collaboration “Peaches” – and doing it shirtless, no less.

5. British rising star Arlo Parks joined Phoebe Bridgers for a transatlantic duet – an “incredible” rendition of Bridgers’s love song “Graceland Too”.

6. After headlining in 2014, Arcade Fire returned to play a show in the intimate environment of the festival’s Mojave Tent – and delivered a performance both cathartic and joyful.

7. Slowthai was responsible for one of the days most unexpected pleasures – a dance party set to Aqua’s 1997 hit “Barbie Girl”.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

8. Idles continued to win over American fans with a blistering set – not to mention guitarist Mark Bowen playing in the sort of lacy white dress that Kurt Cobain would have worn in the Nineties.

9. Grammy-winning rapper Baby Keem proved there’s much more to him than just “family ties” with a storming set that required no help from cousin Kendrick Lamar.

10. The crowd watching Carly Rae Jepson noticeably thinned after she played “Call Me Maybe” midway through her set – although that meant the early leavers missed “I Really Like You” and “Cut to the Feeling.” Heathens.

Read more:

Show latest update 1649990520 As Coachella begins, so too does the mockery Always here for a bit of Coachella mockery. We all know it tends to attract a certain type… Roisin O’Connor 15 April 2022 03:42 1650038286 Hello and welcome to our Coachella live blog! Jacob Stolworthy 15 April 2022 16:58 1650038416 Coachella 2022: Set times for all of its Weekend 1 performances “Happy @coachella set time anxiety day to all who observe,” one person joked on social media. However, later that day, the event’s big bosses finally unveiled the full schedule. Find the entire schedule of slated performances for Coachella’s Weekend 1, from Harry Styles’ big desert festival debut on Friday at 11:35pm PT, Billie Eilish’s Saturday performance at 11:30pm PT, Swedish House Mafia with the Weeknd’s closing day performance at 10:20pm PT on Sunday, and all of the artists in between. A previously unannounced set from the band Arcade Fire also features on the bill, with the group playing at 6:45pm PT on the night of Friday 15 April Inga Parkel 15 April 2022 17:00 1650042016 Coachella 2022: 12 must-see artists, from Billie Eilish to The HU Coachella makes its big return this year with a colossal lineup of incredible performers. But with so many great bands on the bill, it’s hard to know where to start. So if you’re in Indio for either weekend, here are the 12 must-see acts, according to The Independent’s Roisin O’Connor. The HU: Outdoor Theatre on Friday 15 April, 2:55pm – 3:55pm PT Arlo Parks: Gobi on Saturday 16 April, 4:50pm – 5:35pm PT Billie Eilish: Coachella Stage on Saturday 16 April 16, 11:30pm – 12:55am PT Emotional Oranges: Mojave on Sunday 17 April 17, 3:50pm – 4:30pm PT Rina Sawayama: Gobi on Saturday 16 April 16, 6:00pm – 6:45pm PT Phoebe Bridgers: Outdoor Theatre on Friday 15 April 15, 9:10pm – 10:10pm PT Dave: Mojave on Sunday 17 April, 7:15pm – 8:00 pm PT Hot Chip: Gobi on Saturday 16 April, 10:50pm – 11:35pm PT Koffee: Coachella Stage on Saturday 16 April, 2:00pm – 2:40pm PT Måneskin: Mojave on Sunday 17 April, 8:30pm – 9:15pm PT Omar Apollo: Outdoor Theatre on Friday 15 April, 5:05pm – 5:50pm PT Rich Brian: Sahara on Saturday 16 April, 9:40pm – 10:25pm PT Read here for an in-depth breakdown as to why these are the artists you absolutely cannot miss! Inga Parkel 15 April 2022 18:00 1650045616 Coachella organisers ease Covid-19 restrictions for this year’s festival Coachella attendees will not be required to present Covid vaccination certificates, negative tests, or wear face masks at the festival this year. However, there will be on-site Covid testing tents. Organisers said lifting these restrictions was in compliance with California state health guidelines, adding that they could be reinstated in view of changing public health conditions. This could mean “changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements”, according to a statement posted on the official Coachella website. Though organisers have recommended face coverings to protect against desert dust. Read more here for any additional information regarding Coachella’s Covid protocols. Inga Parkel 15 April 2022 19:00 1650047470 Stay hydrated in the blistering heat! The first challenge for many Coachella attendees is braving the blistering heat while waiting in line to collect their wristbands. Hope everyone’s staying hydrated! Kevin EG Perry 15 April 2022 19:31 1650048358 Billboards along the road to Coachella Over the past few years, the road to Coachella has become a place for artists to get the hype train rolling with flashy billboards advertising their festival slots. This year’s most fabulous comes from silky R&B singer Omar Apollo. R&B singer Omar Apollo Coachella billboard (Kevin E G Perry) Kevin E G Perry 15 April 2022 19:45 1650050839 How to access Coachella’s live stream If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the tenth year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app. Weekend one’s live stream begins at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET on Friday 15 April and runs until the evening of Monday 18 April. There will be three different channels available to choose from of varying performances happening simultaneously. For more information regarding the live programming read here. Inga Parkel 15 April 2022 20:27 1650052349 Will Ed Sheeran join Lil Baby for a surprise collaboration? Lil Baby has set the Coachella rumour mill ablaze by tweeting his name alongside Ed Sheeran’s and a rocket ship emoji. Could that mean a collaboration on the Coachella stage tonight? Only time will tell! Kevin E G Perry 15 April 2022 20:52 1650055973 Justin Bieber rumoured to make surprise appearance Rumour has it that Justin Bieber will reportedly make a surprise Coachella appearance during Daniel Caesar’s set, scheduled on Friday 15 April from 10:10pm – 10:55 pm PT. The Canadian singer’s chart-topping song “Peaches,” features Caesar, along with Giveon. According to TMZ , production sources revealed that Bieber will join Caesar to perform their 2021 hit song. It’s unknown if Giveon will also join the duo. Inga Parkel 15 April 2022 21:52

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Coachella live: Harry Styles brings Shania Twain onstage as fans left ‘quaking’