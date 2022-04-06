Coachella 2022: Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd to replace Kanye West

Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd will step in to take Kanye West’s spot at the forthcoming Coachella festival.

The rapper pulled out of his closing night performance slot 11 days before the two-weekend event, which takes place in California on 15 – 17 and 22 – 24 April.

The dance music supergroup and “Blinding Lights” singer will perform in West’s Sunday evening slot, joining Harry Styles and Billie Eilish as the festival headliners.

“I’m so looking forward to this moment with Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd finishing out the Sunday night slot this year,” said Paul Tollett, president and CEO of Coachella.

“Coachella has a special relationship with Abel [The Weeknd] and I’m so thankful to have this upcoming performance with these iconic artists all on the same stage,” he added.

The Weeknd’s return to the desert festival marks his second time as a headliner for Coachella – first in 2018– and his third appearance since his debut in 2012.

In early January, when the 2022 festival poster was first released, Swedish House Mafia was named at the bottom in headliner-sized font, however no date was specified.

