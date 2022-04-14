Coachella 2022: Set times for California festival revealed

Just one day ahead of Coachella kicking off in California, the set times for the festival have been revealed.

The Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival will take place from 15 to 17 April and 22 to 24 April, with Billie Eilish, Harry Styles, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd headlining the event at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Other highlights on the line up include Phoebe Bridgers, Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Run the Jewels, Jamie xx, Carly Rae Jepsen, Vince Staples, Caribou and more.

On Thursday morning (14 April), fans had expressed their shock as the schedule for set times still hadn’t been released.

“Happy @coachella set time anxiety day to all who observe,” one person joked on social media.

But now, the full schedule has been announced. See all the set times in the Instagram post below.

Read everything you need to know to plan a smooth Coachella trip here, including important information regarding lockers, bag policy, Covid protocols, and more.

Additionally, prepare for the weekend by checking out the 12 artists you have to see here. Take a walk down memory lane with the 23 greatest headline performances here and every single headline act since the festival began is here.

