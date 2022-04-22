Coachella 2022 live: California music festival begins its second weekend with Harry Styles set to return

Billie Eilish invites Damon Albarn on stage during Coachella performance

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.

Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.

The festival is set to start up again for its second weekend on 22 April, following a lively first three days a week ago.

Day three of the festival proved to be a memorable closer to the first weekend, with south London rapper Dave delighting fans when he invited a fan on stage to perform his 2016 hit single “Thiago Silva”. Hours later it emerged that the teenager – nicknamed “Spike from London” – was the son of Notting Hill director Richard Curtis.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd sparked speculation when he played a voicenote, which many fans believe to be his ex-girlfriend and model Bella Hadid, during his headliner with Swedish House Mafia. A source close to the musician has denied that it was Hadid.

The events of day three followed a jam-packed Saturday (16 April) that featured sets from composer Danny Elfman, the oldest artist performing at this year’s youth-focused Coachella by some margin, and a farewell show from Brockhampton.

Billie Eilish-mania swept the site ahead of her performance on Saturday 16 April, following fellow headliner Harry Styles’s show on the first night, which included a surprise appearance from the queen of country herself, Shania Twain.

Read more:

Find all the updates from this year’s festival below

Show latest update 1650663148 Hello, and welcome back to the Coachella live blog, as we prepare for the second weekend of the California music festival. As a refresher, here’s a rundown of the biggest talking points from Day 3 of the festival last Sunday… Louis Chilton 22 April 2022 22:32 1650315632 Coachella Day 3 biggest talking points Here’s a recap of the biggest talking points on Day 3 of the free-spirited, technicolour festival, before the tents go up again on 22 April: (Getty and Instagram/@santandave) Other highlights from day three of the Californian music festival included a special country music set from Orville Peck, and Finneas’s solo show Inga Parkel 18 April 2022 22:00 1650312032 Biggest talking points from Coachella Day 2 Catch up on the biggest talking points from Coachella Weekend 1. (Instagram/@coachella, Getty) Day two of the Californian music festival featured a number of other surprise guest appearances, including by Chinese megastar Jackson Wang, and Billie Eilish’s history-making headliner set Inga Parkel 18 April 2022 21:00 1650308410 Need a refresher on the biggest talking points from Coachella Day 1? Now that Coachella’s first weekend has wrapped, take a look back at the festival’s biggest talking points. Between Harry Styles’s Shania Twain guest appearance and Arcade Fire’s surprise return to the desert, here are 10 of the biggest things that happened on Day 1. Other highlights from the day include additional surprise appearances from Justin Bieber and Snoop Dogg. Inga Parkel 18 April 2022 20:00 1650303034 Matoma uses Coachella billboards to raise awareness for Ukraine The Norwegian DJ had initially purchased the billboards along the road to Coachella to promote his new music. However, with the ongoing war, he felt it would be more meaningful to use them to highlight Music Saves UA, an organisation providing relief to those in need in Ukraine. “Those days of freedom are sadly gone for them, and now bombs rain down on their cities,” the DJ said. Inga Parkel 18 April 2022 18:30 1650292107 In news that’ll surprise some, the “flashiest rock show of the weekend” came from none other than Doja Cat. Check out Leonie Cooper’s five-star review of the pop star and rapper’s set below… Isobel Lewis 18 April 2022 15:28 1650291352 ‘Spike from London’ identified as director Richard Curtis’s son The teenager – who took to the stage with south London rapper Dave – has since been identified as the son of director Richard Curtis. Writer and activist Scarlett Curtis took to Twitter to commend her brother Spike for the performance. Annabel Nugent 18 April 2022 15:15 1650287002 The Weeknd fans speculate over mystery voicemail played during Coachella set One of the biggest talking points to emerge out of The Weeknd’s headline performance this weekend concerns a voicenote that the musician played during his set last night (17 April). “Hey, it’s me. I know it’s been a while but I was just thinking about you and I’m sorry about everything,” a woman was heard saying. Some fans believe that it was a voicemail from The Weeknd’s ex-girlfriend, model Bella Hadid. Others, however, are less convinced. Annabel Nugent 18 April 2022 14:03 1650285836 Dave brings on ‘Spike from London’ to perform ‘Thiago Silva’ In case you missed it, there’s a new “Alex from Glasto” in town. During his Coachella set on Sunday (17 April), Dave invited an audience member – “Spike from London” – to join him on stage for his performance of the 2016 hit single “Thiago Silva”. Video footage of the moment went viral on social media at the time, with the original BBC YouTube view count now comfortably over 30 million. Annabel Nugent 18 April 2022 13:43 1650283091 Footage has emerged on social media showing The Weeknd changing the lyrics of his 2016 song “Party Monster” on stage. The musician sang: “Like Anitta, ass shaped like Anitta” where the song usually references Selena. Anitta performed at day one of Coachella alongside Saweetie. Isobel Lewis 18 April 2022 12:58

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Coachella 2022 live: California music festival begins its second weekend with Harry Styles set to return