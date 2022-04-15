Coachella 2022: How to tune into the live stream

After a three-year interruption, Coachella makes its highly-anticipated return today (15 April).

If you weren’t able to nab a wristband for the weekend, fear not. For the tenth year, fans can still access Coachella’s YouTube live stream via phone, desktop, smart TV, and the YouTube music app.

This year’s stream includes four hosts, music artist Joe Kay, social media influencer Quenlin Blackwell, Internet personality Therapy Gecko, and California news anchor Veronica De La Cruz.

Not only will the programming include live performances, but it will also feature artist interviews, the ability to Live Chat with other fans, exclusive festival merch for purchase, and access to pre-parties on YouTube Premium and behind-the-scenes footage on YouTube Shorts.

The musical event’s first-weekend live stream will have shows from 80 different artists, including the star-studded headliners, Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia with The Weeknd.

Weekend one’s live stream begins at 4pm PT/ 7pm ET on Friday 15 April and runs until the evening of Monday 18 April.

You can access it on the official Coachella YouTube channel.

There will be three different channels available to choose from of varying performances happening simultaneously.

Check out the full weekend’s set time schedule here. Follow our Coachella live blog here for real-time updates.

