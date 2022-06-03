CO2 in the Earth’s atmosphere hits another record high in human history

Carbon dioxide (CO2) levels in the Earth’s atmosphere have reached levels not seen for millions of years, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced today.

The atmosphere is currently at just below 421 parts per million (ppm) for May 2022, the highest monthly average since records began in the late 1950s. The data was measured at the Mauna Loa Observatory in Hawaii, which has the longest continuous record of atmospheric CO2 on Earth.

CO2 typically peaks in May each year, and last year’s record reached just over 419 ppm. In May of 1958, the first year on record, atmospheric CO2 was around 315 ppm.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow

