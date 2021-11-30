CNN suspends anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely amid ‘serious concerns’ over help he gave to brother

CNN has suspended anchor Chris Cuomo indefinitely amid “serious concerns” over help he gave to his brother, the former governor of New York.

The network said it had taken the decision to take the 51-year-old evening anchor from the air after the release of new documents, that suggested he had a much more central role that previously known in helping defend his brother, ex-New York governor, Andrew Cuomo, against allegations of sexual misconduct.

Andrew Cuomo resigned as governor this summer, after an investigation carried out by prosecutors, found he had sexually harassed at least 11 women.

More follows…

