CNN anchors have said that China has blocked the network’s coverage of the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, claiming that screens go black in the country as soon as the case is mentioned.

Ms Peng accused Zhang Gaoli, China’s Vice Premier, of sexual assault on 2 November in a post on the microblogging platform Weibo and hasn’t been seen since.

“China is once again blocking CNN’s signal to prevent further reporting on the disappearance of tennis star Peng Shuai,” anchor Anderson Cooper said on Thursday.

“Every time CNN covers this story, the Chinese government blocks CNN’s signal there,” he added.

Erin Burnett reported on her programme on the network that a Chinese government spokesperson said that Ms Peng’s case was “not a diplomatic issue” when asked about her whereabouts.

“We understand that as I speak about this, CNN goes to black in China because they don’t want it broadcast,” Ms Burnett said.

Since Ms Peng made the assault allegation, her name and subjects related to her have been removed from Chinese social media platforms and websites.

More follows…

Source Link CNN says China blocks coverage of tennis player Peng Shuai’s disappearance