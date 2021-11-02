Clubbers kept inside nightclub for hours by police after girls ‘spiked with needles’

Clubbers were kept in a Yorkshire nightclub for around two hours after reports emerged that two girls had been spiked with needles there.

Police attended Maverick’s 80s Lounge in Bingley, Yorkshire, at around 2:30am on Saturday following reports that two girls had been drugged, Yorkshire Live reports.

Following the incident, Maverick’s has announced that it will be bolstering its security and upping the searches of those entering the nightclub.

In a statement posted on Facebook later in the day, it reassured customers that “security measures and are stricter than ever with a thorough front door search policy.”

They went on to add: “We have always worked closely with local authorities and called the police straight away as soon as we suspected a case of spiking by needle.

“The police have thanked us for responding in a timely manner to enable them to carry out their investigation more effectively. We continue to provide high definition CCTV footage of the evening as required.

“Our customers safety is of paramount importance and the proposed tighter security measures will be in place for the foreseeable future.”

Witness Emma Louise, 44, who was locked in Maverick’s, called the whole ordeal was “horrific”.

She explained: “Apparently two girls got spiked with needles in the club and the place got shut down and everyone got searched. I got locked in the club for over an hour and a half, it was horrific.

“I was alright as I am part of the ‘older generation’ but the youngsters were all a bit shook up.

“This sort of thing is all over the news at the moment and obviously you don’t think it’s going to happen in your area. I’ve got four boys, if I had a young lass I would absolutely be worried about her going out. I don’t think I’d let her out again,” Yorkshire Live reported.

The news comes amid a surge in the number of young women and men being spiked by injection whilst out in nightclubs in recent months.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Clubbers kept inside nightclub for hours by police after girls ‘spiked with needles’