Cloudflare outage affects websites across the globe

Posted on June 21, 2022 0

Websites across the globe stopped working after an outage at web infrastructure service Cloudflare.

Many websites rely on Cloudflare’s tools to function and serve their information and media to users.

“Eyeballs attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors,” a message on their website said.

Cloudflare said that the issue was found shortly after being reported and implemented a fix.

The issue continues to be monitored should any further problems arise.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Cloudflare outage affects websites across the globe