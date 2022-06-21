Cloudflare outage affects websites across the globe

Websites across the globe stopped working after an outage at web infrastructure service Cloudflare.

Many websites rely on Cloudflare’s tools to function and serve their information and media to users.

“Eyeballs attempting to reach Cloudflare sites in impacted regions will observe 500 errors,” a message on their website said.

Cloudflare said that the issue was found shortly after being reported and implemented a fix.

The issue continues to be monitored should any further problems arise.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.