‘Clock is ticking’: Amnesty urges FIFA and Beckham to press Qatar on migrant labour

Amnesty International is warning that Qatar still sees exploitation of migrant workers with just a year to go until World Cup 2022.

The human rights charity is calling on football organisation FIFA, whose ambassador is David Beckham, to do all it can to get Qatar to fulfil promises it made in return for being able to host the games.

Last month, the organisation asked Beckham to use his profile to raise awareness and increase pressure on Qatar.

Migrant workers in the Gulf nation – such as domestic, construction, and hospitality workers from poorer countries – still experience widespread exploitation under an “abusive” sponsorship system known as “kafala”.

The system sees private citizens and companies granted almost total control over migrant workers’ employment and immigration rights.

Kafala is an Islamic law that allows people to adopt children – but was adapted in the 20th century in Gulf countries to “bind” workers to bosses.

Qatar had promised to abolish the system in order to be allowed to host the games from 21 November next year.

But Amnesty is saying that “time is running out” for officials to deliver on those pledges after legal changes were first proposed in 2017.

Qatar had completed by August 2020 the passing of two laws to end restrictions on migrant workers leaving the country or changing jobs without their employer’s permission.

The labour reforms also included a law regulating working hours for live-in domestic workers, labour tribunals to enable access to justice, a fund to support payment of unpaid wages, and a minimum wage.

But Qatar has not recognised the right of migrant workers to join unions.

Amnesty found that progress to make labour reforms has stagnated over the last year and “old abusive practices have resurfaced”.

While the need for no-objection certificates has been abolished in law, organisations supporting migrant workers say failure to include a form of permission from the current boss seems to increase the change of a transfer request being rejected.

This in turn has fuelled a lucrative “no-objection certificate trade” for some abusive employers.

Aisha, who works in the hospitality sector, said her boss threatened her with deportation when she expressed a wish to change employers instead of signing a new contract with him.

She was told she had to pay £1,200 (6,000 Qatari riyals) – more than five times her monthly pay – for a no-objection certificate to be allowed to get a new job.

Aisha’s complaint about her boss was rejected by the Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs.

She told Amnesty: “The whole situation had a big impact on me but also on my family because as a main breadwinner it is not easy to handle this situation. Sometimes I feel I do not want to wake up in the morning.”

David Beckham has taken up a role as an ambassador for the World Cup in Qatar (Getty Images)

The most common abusive practice by exploitative bosses is the withholding of salaries and benefits to make it harder for workers to leave their jobs, the charity found.

Migrant workers who flee their employers are often subjected to “absconding” charges and cancellation of their residence permits.

As well as financial abuse – sexual abuse, rape, severe bodily harm, cruelty, unsanitary conditions, imprisonment and death have been reported among migrant workers in Gulf countries.

Mark Dummett, Amnesty International’s Global Issues Programme Director, said: “The clock is ticking but it’s not too late to turn the ink on paper into real action.

“Now is the time for the Qatari authorities to be bold and fully embrace their programme of labour reforms; any progress to date will be wasted if Qatar settles for weak implementation of policies and fails to hold abusers to account.

“Apparent complacency by the authorities is leaving thousands of workers at continued risk of exploitation by unscrupulous employers, with many unable to change jobs and facing wage theft. They have little hope of remedy, compensation or justice.”

He continued: “After the World Cup, the fate of the workers who remain in Qatar will be even more uncertain.

“Qatar is one of the richest countries in the world, but its economy depends on the two million migrant workers who live there. Each of them has a right to be treated fairly at work, and to obtain justice and compensation when they face abuses.

“By sending a clear signal that labour abuses will not be tolerated, penalising employers who break laws and protecting workers’ rights, Qatar can give us a tournament that we can all celebrate. But this is yet to be achieved.”

In August, Amnesty documented the Qatari authorities’ failure to investigate the “unexplained” deaths of thousands of migrant workers in recent years notwithstanding evidence of links between premature deaths and unsafe working conditions.

The charity warned that new regulations do not include mandatory rest periods proportionate to the heat or work undertaken.

Amnesty is also calling on FIFA to identify, prevent, mitigate and remedy human rights risks connected to the World Cup tournament.

