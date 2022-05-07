Clip shows huge smoke plumes as plane crashes into Houston backyard

A small airplane has crashed into a back yard in Houston, Texas, before bursting into flames.

The Cessna 421C Golden Eagle departed Hobby Airport around 2:15pm, before realising there was a problem within minutes.

“We’re not going to make it!” the pilot could be heard telling the Air Traffic Control tower after reporting engine trouble.

All four passengers managed to escape uninjured, according to the Houston Fire Department, and thankfully at the house, only a fence and a gazebo were damaged.

