Clinical psychologist testifies that Amber Heard has two personality disorders

A clinical psychologist has testified in court during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard that she has diagnosed Ms Heard with two personality disorders.

Dr Shannon Curry spent a total of 12 hours evaluating Ms Heard and diagnosed her with borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard, his ex-wife, for $50m after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.