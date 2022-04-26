Clinical psychologist describes how she diagnosed Heard with two personality disorders

Posted on April 26, 2022 0

A clinical psychologist described in court during Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against Amber Heard how she diagnosed Ms Heard with two personality disorders.

Dr Shannon Curry spent a total of 12 hours evaluating Ms Heard and diagnosed her with borderline personality disorder and histrionic personality disorder.

Mr Depp is suing Ms Heard, his ex-wife, for $50m after she wrote an article in 2018 referring to herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse.”

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Clinical psychologist describes how she diagnosed Heard with two personality disorders