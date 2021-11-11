Climate change is increasing human-wildlife conflict in Kenya

In southern Kenya, a community mourns the death of a young man killed by an elephant while on his way home. But this is not an isolated incident. Elephant invasions are on the rise as dry weather forces them into unseasonal migration in search for water and pasture. Could electric fences protect these villagers’ livelihoods? Dan Kaburu investigates.

Watch the full story here.

This article is reproduced here as part of the Space for Giants African Conservation Journalism Programme, supported by a major shareholder of ESI Media, which includes independent.co.uk. It aims to expand the reach of conservation and environmental journalism in Africa, and bring more African voices into the international conservation debate.

