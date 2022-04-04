Climate activist glues himself to LBC mic in on-air protest

A climate activist glued himself to a microphone during an appearance on LBC yesterday (3 April).

Nathan McGovern, a spokesperson for the group Just Stop Oil, accused the station of not using their platform to raise awareness of climate issues and glued his hand to a microphone.

“Someone like me, an ordinary person who is fighting for their future is having to take the microphone in a situation like this,” McGovern said.

Source Link Climate activist glues himself to LBC mic in on-air protest