A climate protester scaled a government department Wednesday spraying the building with orange paint in protest against the energy giant Drax group.

A photo showed the glass doors of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy dripping with orange paint. The protester, dressed in orange, stood above the glass doors next to a banner that read: “Stop Burning Trees.”

The protest by the Axe Drax group comes on the day of the Drax Group’s annual general meeting.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Climate activist douses government building in orange paint in protest against Drax energy giant