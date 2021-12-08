‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’ Review: Big Digital Dog, Little Fun

‘Clifford the Big Red Dog’, directed by Walt Becker is a live-action film based on the beloved children’s classic by Norman Bridwell. Featuring Darby Camp, Jack Whitehall and more alongside a giant hyperreal digital dog, the film attempts to create a charming story about friendship and acceptance. But in spite of the merits of its source material, the result is fresh proof that some adaptations are best left alone.

Is there ever a good time to introduce CGI animals and creatures from classics to the big screen? The answer to that largely depends on the movie in question. If it’s Paddington we’re talking about, then yes. But if it’s, let’s say, a large labrador dyed red, then not so much. Over the past few years, we have seen everything between the live-action Lion King, a surprisingly successful Pokémon movie and the nightmarish images of Sonic the Hedgehog that had to be re-designed due to flak coming from audiences. So it’s safe to say that the combination of live-action adaptations and digitally created creatures doesn’t have the best history. Nonetheless, Clifford the Big Red Dog has been added to the list of movies in the category. Directed by Walt Becker, written by Jay Scherick, David Ron, Blaise Hemmingway on a story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport based on the beloved children’s classic by Norman Bridwell.

The source material of Clifford the Big Red Dog has been translated to screen before in the form of a successful animated series. Much like the books and the show, the latest title revolves around Emily Elizabeth (played by Darby Camp), a young girl who befriends a tiny red puppy who magically grows into a gigantic puppy. Set in New York, the film follows her adventures with Clifford. But unlike the show, this adaptation is no fun, even by kids’ movie standards.

Emily Elizabeth is a scholarship kid at a fancy prep school in New York. Her social circle is either grown-ups, mainly her out-of-job uncle Casey (played by Jack Whitehall) who babysits her and the mean girls at school, leaving her longing for a kindred spirit. This much-needed friend arrives in the form of a small puppy she meets at an animal shelter run by Mr. Bridwell (John Cleese). Although Casey manages to keep his niece from getting the pup home, the canine shows up in her backpack. The next day she finds him grown all the way up to the ceiling. Emily must now keep him hidden from her mother (Sienna Guillory) and out of harm’s way, two impossible tasks.

Darby Camp is impressive but Clifford the Big Red Dog has bigger issues than its titular character

Look, we all may have very different opinions about movies but if there’s anything we can agree on, it’s that one simply cannot hate on a dog movie. That would just feel wrong. But here we are, witnessing Clifford, the big red dog in all his hyperreal CG glory. There is some merit to the plot when it’s focusing on Emily Elizabeth and it has everything to do with the child actor playing her. Camp who some might remember from her breakout stint in Big Little Lies is great in her role and it was amazing to see how well she sold her endearing bond with what is essentially a giant digital dog. Her scenes with Casey showed off her potential for comedy although the scenes by themselves are unimpressive. The trouble with this movie’s plot is that doesn’t have one. It is the most generic caper – a creature is let loose in a big city, its companions are trying their hand at damage control, an evil corporation appears with the mission to claim it as their own. Clifford the Big Red Dog tries to give us a heartwarming tale of friendship but one cannot see that past the boring, done and dusted dialogues, cliche comedy and some really embarrassing jokes. It’s unfortunate how little effort has been put into writing the script, screenplay and coming up with punchlines.

Coming down to the visuals, watching Clifford is just a strange experience, all red fur and strangely cute yet bloodhound-ish eyes. Make what you will of that description. Most frames are dominated by red and there’s very little action outside of chasing the dog across the city to distract from it. Attempts were made to create a high-stakes story when the film’s villain, Tieran (a miscast Tony Hale) from evil genetic engineering company Lifegro arrives but even with this addition, the story remains largely a disjointed mess. There are a few moments that work for the film, like parts where New Yorkers (being New Yorkers), are completely unsurprised to see Clifford in the streets. They’ve seen crazier things, right? Other than that, it’s hard to imagine anyone enjoying this movie that’s been dubbed as a family entertainer.

Verdict

Clifford the Big Red Dog does work best as a New York story and as Emily Elizabeth’s story. But the movie doesn’t lean into either direction. Owing to its nonexistent plot, unfortunate attempts at humour and well, the big red dog, the film isn’t a successful adaptation. It is important to remember that the film is trying to cater to a younger audience but it’s difficult to see them enjoying this adventure. All in all, the film is yet another reminder that some CGI creatures and classics should just remain classics.

Clifford the Big Red Dog is currently in theatres.

