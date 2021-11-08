Cleveland Browns beat Cincinnati Bengals in first game without Odell Beckham Jr

The Cleveland Browns recorded a convincing victory over the Cincinnati Bengals as they began life without Odell Beckham Jr.

Two days on from announcing they were to grant Beckham’s release, the Browns produced their most impressive performance of the NFL season so far to blitz the Bengals 41-16.

Nick Chubb registered two touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring sprint, and there was also one from Donovan Peoples-Jones as he caught a 60-yard delivery from Baker Mayfield.

There was some quirky history made as the Jacksonville Jaguars recorded a surprise 9-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills, a match in which two players called Josh Allen went head to head.

The Jaguars linebacker sacked and intercepted the Bills quarterback and recovered his fumble – all three plays were firsts for two players sharing a first and last name.

The Baltimore Ravens moved to 6-2 after a 34-31 overtime victory against the New Orleans Saints, with Justin Tucker coming up with the game winner.

The Miami Dolphins ended a seven match losing streak as they beat the Houston Texans 17-9.

Elsewhere, the Atlanta Falcons won 27-25 against the New Orleans Saints, the New England Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers 24-6, the Denver Broncos triumphed 30-16 against the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants were 23-16 victors over the Las Vegas Raiders.

