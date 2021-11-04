Cleo Smith update– live: Kidnap suspect appears in court as audio released of police rescuing four-year-old

Missing four-year-old Cleo Smith found ‘alive and well’ in Western Australia

A 36-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

Terry Kelly appeared briefly at Carnarvon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday faced with a string of charges, including forcibly taking a child under 16.

He was refused bail and is expected to appear again in court on 6 December.

It comes after Cleo vanished from her family’s tent in the early hours of 16 October at the remote Blowholes Shacks campsite in Macleod, sparking a huge search.

The youngster was found safe on Wednesday after police raided a locked house in Carnarvon, a town about 62 miles south of the campsite and just two miles from her family home.

She had been playing with dolls with the light on inside a room at the time, police said.

In an audio recording released by police of the moment Cleo was found, an officer can be heard saying “We’ve got her, we’ve got her” as another asks the child “What’s your name, sweetheart?” After being asked a third time, the child finally responds: “My name is Cleo.”

Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith, said her “family is whole again” after the youngster was reunited with her parents, while Australian prime minister Scott Morrison described the breakthrough as “a huge relief”.

Follow the latest live updates below.

Show latest update 1636036852 How police found missing four-year-old after 18-day search Police searched for Cleo Smith for 18 days before she was found. Here’s a timeline of how the hunt for the missing four-year-old unfolded day by day: Chiara Giordano 4 November 2021 14:40 1636035052 Expert says community and ‘great, old-fashioned police work’ instrumental in finding Cleo Smith Xanthe Mallett, a criminologist at Australia’s Newcastle University, said finding a victim of stranger abduction alive after more than two weeks was rare. “Sadly, they’re normally killed quickly, usually during the first three hours,” Ms Mallett said. The Carnarvon community’s willingness to help police find Cleo was probably a key factor in the investigation’s success, she said. Police had offered a one million Australian dollar (£545,000) reward for information, but do not expect the money will be claimed. “I always thought that this was going to be somebody with local connections because it was somebody who knew that campsite, so the fact that she was so close to that campsite and so close to Cleo’s home wasn’t a surprise to me,” Ms Mallett said. Police “engaged so well with that community and had them on board, they had the whole community’s eyes on everyone, reporting anyone suspicious. I think that was really key in this investigation – just great, old-fashioned, boots-on-the-ground police work.” Chiara Giordano 4 November 2021 14:10 1636033252 Landmarks lit up blue to celebrate Cleo Smith’s return home Wednesday was the first full night Cleo Smith spent at home with her mother, Ellie Smith, stepfather Jake Gliddon and her baby half-sister Isla Gliddon since the family’s ordeal began. As they slept, public buildings in the Western Australia capital Perth were illuminated with blue lights to celebrate the success of the police investigation. In Carnarvon, balloons were raised on buildings and signs were posted welcoming Cleo home. The hashtag #CleoSmith has also been trending on Twitter since Wednesday, with a picture posted by police showing a smiling Cleo waving from her hospital bed drawing nearly 54,000 “likes”. Chiara Giordano 4 November 2021 13:40 1636031444 Specialist child interviewers travel 560 miles to Carnarvon Specialist child interviewers have travelled 560 miles to Carnarvon from the state capital Perth to interview Cleo Smith as the police investigation into her alleged abduction continues. Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde, who is leading the police inquiry, said of the interview: “The main concern around that is Cleo’s welfare. “We have experienced people that will undertake that and it’ll take as long as it takes. We’ll sit down with the family and work out the appropriate time.” Police would not comment on whether Cleo was interviewed before Kelly was charged. Chiara Giordano 4 November 2021 13:10 1636027008 Cleo Smith ‘back to laughing, bubbly self’ Cleo Smith is said to be back to her “laughing, bubbly” self as she played in the backyard of her family home. Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine, who was among the team of officers who rescued the four-year-old on Wednesday, said he was “amazed” at how well-adjusted she was. “I can only see her on the outside, but from that point of view, I’m amazed that she seems to be so well-adjusted and happy, and it was really … heartwarming to see that she’s still bubbly and she’s laughing,” he said. “I’m sure that it has had an impact, but just to see her behaving quite naturally like a four-year-old girl should do and just enjoying being in the presence of her little sister and her family was good.” Mr Blaine was part of a four-member police team that used a battering ram to smash into a locked house in the town of Carnarvon in the early hours of Wednesday to rescue Cleo. The lights were on and she was alone playing with toys in a house less than a 10-minute drive from her own, police said. Chiara Giordano 4 November 2021 11:56 1636022958 Cleo Smith: Police release audio of moment they found missing four-year-old Police have released an audio recording of the moment missing four-year-old Cleo Smith was found at a house in Western Australia. An officer can be heard saying “I’ve got you bubby, you’re alright” as another asks the child “What’s your name, sweetheart?” After being asked a third time, the child finally responds: “My name is Cleo.” Chiara Giordano reports: Eleanor Sly 4 November 2021 10:49 1636021896 Listen to the audio of the moment Cleo Smith was discovered Eleanor Sly 4 November 2021 10:31 1636018366 Cleo Smith: Madeleine McCann’s parents say story ‘gives them hope’ Madeleine McCann’s parents have said they have been given “hope” after the four-year-old Australian girl was found alive on Monday after being missing for 18 days. Cleo Smith was found “alive and well” on Monday after vanishing from her parent’s tent on a camp site in the town of Carnarvon, Western Australia. The disappearance triggered a massive search which led to police recovering the child in a home more than 60 miles away from the campsite. The four-year-old’s case was labelled “Australia’s Madeleine McCann” due to similarities to Madeleine’s disappearance while holidaying in Portugal 14 years ago with her family. Thomas Kingsley has more: Eleanor Sly 4 November 2021 09:32 1636016760 Cleo Smith: Man, 36, charged with abducting four-year-old girl in Australia A man has been charged over the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Australia. Eleanor Sly 4 November 2021 09:06 1636016074 How did the police find Cleo Smith? The police search for Cleo involved looking across land, sea and air, with reconnaissance planes used to search sparsely populated areas. ABC reporter Evelyn Manfield revealed what the extensive search operation had consisted of, saying police were “up in the air, on horseback, using drones to forensically map every area inch-by-inch looking for clues”. Police even went through hundreds of bags of rubbish on the side of a road covering a 600km (373 mile) stretch of Western Australia, Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Detective Superintendent Rod Wilde revealed how police had to go through “hundreds of thousands” of bit of evidence and testimony. “We had to sift through a lot of information. The statements of the 100 people who were at the campsite, CCTV footage, data from phones…” he said. A A$1m (£540,000) reward for information on Cleo’s whereabouts was also offered to the public by authorities. Eleanor Sly 4 November 2021 08:54

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cleo Smith update– live: Kidnap suspect appears in court as audio released of police rescuing four-year-old