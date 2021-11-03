Cleo Smith news – live: Missing girl, 4, found alive in Australia after 18 days

An undated handout photo made available by the Western Australia Police Force shows four-year-old Cleo Smith

Cleo Smith, a four-year-old girl allegedly abducted from her family’s tent at a campsite in Australia, has been found alive and well after 18 days of intense search efforts.

Cleo, who went missing on 16 October, was found in a locked house not far away in Carnarvon, after the police smashed their way in.

The police have arrested a 36-year-old man from Carnarvon and are questioning him, and the authorities say they have so far not found any connection between the man and the Smith family.

Meanwhile, Cleo has been reunited with her parents. “Our family is whole again,” Ellie Smith, Cleo’s mother, wrote on Instagram as she shared the news.

The Australian prime minister Scott Morrison described the breakthrough as “a huge relief”.

“The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realised, is just a huge relief,” Mr Morrison said.

Namita Singh 3 November 2021 05:06

