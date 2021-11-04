A man has been charged over the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith, who went missing from a remote campsite in Western Australia.

The youngster was found safe on Wednesday when police broke into a locked house in Carnarvon.

More follows

Source Link Cleo Smith: Man, 36, charged with abducting four-year-old girl in Australia