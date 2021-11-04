Cleo Smith: Madeleine McCann’s parents say story ‘gives them hope’

Madeleine McCann’s parents have said they have been given “hope” after the four-year-old Australian girl was found alive on Monday after being missing for 18 days.

Cleo Smith was found “alive and well” on Monday after vanishing from her parent’s tent on a camp site in the town of Carnarvon, Western Australia. The disappearance triggered a massive search which led to police recovering the child in a home more than 60 miles away from the campsite.

The four-year-old’s case was labelled “Australia’s Madeleine McCann” due to similarities to Madeleine’s disappearance while holidaying in Portugal 14 years ago with her family.

Kate and Gerry McCann are reportedly “thankful” that Cleo has been found well, a source close to the family told the Sun.

“Kate and Gerry knew about the case which has had a lot of publicity here and like many people were willing the child to be found safe and well,” the source said. “It’s the news every parent of a missing child hopes and prays for no matter how long it has been.”

The family source added: “Kidnapped children can be found, this case is proof and gives Kate and Gerry and all those other families of missing people hope.

“They never stop hoping for that happy and positive news.”

Police broke into a house in the town of Carnarvon around 1pm on Monday finding Cleo alone in a locked room. A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection to Cleo’s disappearance and is currently in custody.

Cleo’s mother, Ellie Smith wrote on Instagram: “Our family is whole again,” after her daughter was found.

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison also shared his joy at the news. “What wonderful, relieving news. Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound. Our prayers answered. Thank you to the many police officers involved in finding Cleo and supporting her family,” he wrote on Twitter.

According to Western Australia Police, the man is expected to be charged today and has twice been taken to hospital following reports he was attacked in custody.

Madeleine McCann has been missing since 2007 when she was disappeared from her room in Portugal while her parents dined in a nearby restaurant.

