Security guards and cleaners, who work across government departments, will protest against Whitehall’s “culture of disrespect” towards low paid workers outside of Downing Street.

The demonstration will take place from 5:30pm on Friday, according to United Voices of the World (UVW) union.

This follows revelations in Sue Gray’s partygate report, published on Thursday, of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff.

More follows

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Cleaners to protest outside Downing Street over ‘culture of disrespect’