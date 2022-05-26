Cleaners to protest outside Downing Street over ‘culture of disrespect’

Security guards and cleaners, who work across government departments, will protest against Whitehall’s “culture of disrespect” towards low paid workers outside of Downing Street.
The demonstration will take place from 5:30pm on Friday, according to United Voices of the World (UVW) union.
This follows revelations in Sue Gray’s partygate report, published on Thursday, of multiple examples of “unacceptable” treatment of security and cleaning staff.
