Classic FM show to keep pets and owners calm on Bonfire Night returns

Bonfire Night is upon us once more, which for many Britons means congregating around a massive pyre of autumn leaves to witness a scarecrow of a 17th century political terrorist be gleefully set alight while chipping their teeth on stale toffee apples.

But one demographic that prefers not to “remember, remember the Fifth of November” is household pets, many of whom are terrified by the sudden and incomprehensible loud bangs, whizzes and screeches of nearby fireworks displays and the bright flashes of light blazing at their windows.

Fortunately, Classic FM has the answer for distraught puppies.

“It’s a real privilege for me to host such an important and popular programme on Classic FM for pets and their human companions at this time,” Ms Hawkins said.

“The classical music that we’ve chosen is extra relaxing and soothing, so I look forward to welcoming everyone to what will be our radio sanctuary.

“It will be wonderful to introduce classical music to a whole new audience, especially the four-legged variety. I know there will be one new listener tuning in – my rescue dog, Bailey, who will be 17-years-old on Bonfire Night!”

The station’s managing editor Philip Noyce, adds: “At Classic FM, we believe that everyone can benefit from listening to classical music, and that goes for our pets too! In just four years, ‘Pet Classics’ has grown to become one of our most popular programmes of the year so, with support from the RSPCA, we are excited to announce two new and extended shows for 2021.

“We are also thrilled that Charlotte Hawkins will host this year’s programmes. Charlotte is both passionate about classical music and a dog-owner herself, so we look forward to her presenting the perfect soundtrack to keep pets and their owners chilled and relaxed this weekend.”

The seriousness of the anxiety suffered by pets at this time of year was underlined by Dr Sam Gaines of the RSPCA, who said: “Fireworks night can be a scary time for animals. Many dogs and cats find it incredibly stressful – as do horses, farm animals and wildlife too. The noises and commotion can leave them feeling distressed and fearful. Playing classical music is one thing that pet owners can do to help calm their animals, while fireworks are being let off.”

Selections promised include animal-friendly works by the likes of Edward Elgar, whose final composition was named after his Cairn terrier Mina, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, who taught a tame starling to whistle the melodies to his 17th piano concerto.

Claude Debussy will also be heard, the composer a cat lover whose feline friends are said to have wandered across the keys of his piano as he played – a phenomenon all-too-familiar to many homeworkers in 2021 – as will Richard Wagner, who owned many dogs during his lifetime, including a Newfoundland named Russ and a King Charles Spaniel called Peps.

How to listen

Classic FM is available across the UK on 100-102 FM, DAB digital radio and TV, on Global Player, on your smart speaker (“play Classic FM”), iOS or Android device and at ClassicFM.com.

You can request a record dedicated to your pet here and listen in advance to a selection of pet themed compositions from the likes of Francis Poulenc, Georges Bizet, Camille Saint-Saens, Benjamin Britten and George Gershwin via the station’s blog.

