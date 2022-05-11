Clarence Dixon: Arizona puts convicted murderer to death after SCOTUS denies stay

Arizona has put convicted murderer Clarence Dixon to death after the US Supreme Court denied a request by his lawyers for a stay of execution.

Dixon, 66, became the first inmate executed by the state for eight years when he died by lethal injection on Wednesday, despite claims his defenceteam that he had schizophrenia and should not be put to death.

He was convicted of the murder and sexual assault of Arizona State University student Deana Dowdoin in 1978.

Dixon’s execution took place at the state prison in Florence, Arizona, and he became the sixth person to be put to death in the United States in 2022.

Dixon’s death appeared to go without hitches, said witness Troy Hayden, an anchor for the Fox10 TV.

“Once the drugs started flowing, he went to sleep almost immediately,” Mr Hayden said.

