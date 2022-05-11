Chunky Panday Thinks Farah Khan Is 'Overacting' In New Video With Ananya Panday; Her Reply Has Left Fans In Splits

Farah Khan and Chunky Panday engaged in a fun banter on Instagram as Khan imitated Panday’s dialogue of “I’m joking” from Housefull. Farah Khan and Ananya Panday recently shared a fun video on Instagram where Khan coud be seen teasing Ananya that she had won the National Award for her movie Khaali Peeli . Reacting to the video Chunky Pandey wrote that Farah was ‘overacting’, however it was Khan’s response that has fans rolling with laughter.

In the video, Ananya could be seen introducing herself as Farah enters the frame and says, ‘Ananya, you won a National Award for Khaali Peeli’. The actress then gets all excited and people begins congratulating her, that’s when Farah chimes in says ‘I’m joking’. Sharing the video Ananya wrote, “50 rupya kaat overacting ke always the funnest time with @farahkhankunder.”

Chunky Panday reacted to the video and wrote, “Farah you should get the Award for Overacting in this Video,” with laughing emojis. Farah replied and wrote, “apni beti ko sambhal pehele.” Farah’s response left netizens in splits and one user wrote, “The way Farah khan roasted Chunky Pandey and Ananya Pandey in a single line is the content I have signed up for.” Take a look at netizens reactions here

The way Farah khan roasted Chunky Pandey and Ananya Pandey in a single line is the content I have signed up for 🤣 — S. (@DGreatGriefcase) May 11, 2022

Farah Khan’s response to Chunky Panday’s comment is a winner on the internet pic.twitter.com/KgEv35BxzN — Nupur Saigal  (@_theaxeeffect_) May 11, 2022

Omg Farah khan roasting back Chunky Pandey and his daughter Dayumm😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/zMHTnVm2n4 — Okay (@wtfyouhere) May 10, 2022

Farah rocked chunky shocked 😂😭🔥 https://t.co/Xl6isTV1Am — keerthu 😘 (@KEERTHA80925592) May 10, 2022

Farah Khan shuts people like no one else. Chunky yarr why be over smart in front of her😂 as if #ananyapanday is not enough of a meme material. — FanStan (@FanStan10) May 10, 2022

Did Farah ask for validation from Chunky? I’m not supporting anyone, just here to enjoy — AKSHYayyyy (´ε｀) (@AlluAkshay6) May 10, 2022

Aur ye Chunky ka ek bada chunk leti hui Farah 🙂 — Vedhas Sabnis (@vedsab) May 11, 2022

