Chuck Schumer addresses leaked Roe v Wade opinion: ‘This decision would be an abomination’

Posted on May 3, 2022 0

Chuck Schumer has addressed the leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn Roe v Wade, calling it an “abomination”.

Politico reported on Monday evening that a majority of justices could support striking down the right to an abortion, leading to widespread outrage across the US.

“This is a dark and disturbing day for America,” Mr Schumer said, responding to the reports on the steps of the US Capitol.

He added that he intends to bring a vote to the Senate floor that will uphold women’s access to abortions, should one be necessary.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Chuck Schumer addresses leaked Roe v Wade opinion: ‘This decision would be an abomination’