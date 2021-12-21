Christy Giles: Man arrested in deaths of model and friend also faces four sexual assault charges

One of the men who was arrested in connection to the drug overdose deaths of model Christy Giles and architectural manager Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola has been charged in four separate sexual assault cases.

David Pearce, 37, is a self-proclaimed Hollywood producer and an amateur actor. He was arrested along with actor Brandt Osborn 42, and cinematographer Mike Ansbach, 47, after they allegedly provided the women with enough drugs to kill them and then allegedly dumped their bodies outside of Los Angeles hospitals to avoid trouble.

On Friday, Mr Pearce was also charged with four counts of sexual assault stemming from four separate incidents between 2010 and last year. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, Mr Pearce “is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in August 2010. He also allegedly raped a woman in February 2019 and two other women in separate incidents last year.”

Photos recently emerged that show the women’s final hours before they were found unconscious outside the hospitals.

FOX 11 first reported the image, which show Ms Cabrales-Arzola partying with Ms Giles at a warehouse party in downtown Los Angeles. Both women were found unconscious later that night outside hospitals in the city.

The photos also show Ms Cabrales-Arzola posing with Mr Pearce. In one photo, her arm is wrapped around Mr Pearce’s shoulder. In another she is resting her face on him.

Police reports claim the women went back to Mr Pearce’s apartment after the party. Investigators believe the women were given drugs and overdosed at the man’s apartment.

According to police, the women were dropped off at a pair of LA hospitals by men in masks driving a black Toyota Prius that had no licence plate.

Ms Giles was pronounced dead shortly after she was found at the hospital. Ms Cabrales-Arzola died two weeks later after her family opted to take her off life support the day before her 27th birthday.

The other two men were arrested on suspicion of being accessories to manslaughter. Mr Osborn, an aspiring actor, was arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles. Mr Ansbach is a cinematographer who has been working in Hollywood since the 1990’s.

“My office takes violence against women very seriously. By aggressively prosecuting sexual assault cases, we make our community safer and protect others from becoming victims in the future,” an LA County DA news release read.

Mr Pearce is reportedly a producer and has appeared around Hollywood at numerous parties and red carpet events. Photos show him posing with hotel heiress Paris Hilton, infamous porn star and accused rapist Ron Jeremy, comedian Eddie Murphy and actress Sarah Schueler, among others.

