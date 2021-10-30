Christopher Nolan Is All Praise For Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune'; Calls It An 'Extraordinary Piece Of Work'

After a grand premiere at the 78th Venice International Film Festival, earlier this year, Denis Villeneuve’s much-awaited multi-starrer, Dune, has finally released hit the cinema halls internationally. With early reviews of the sci-fi movie hinting at another 2021 blockbuster, the Warner Bros. project has turned out to become quite a profitable box office hit, despite its simultaneous HBO Max release. While sci-fi aficionados have flooded the internet with posts praising the movie, renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan, known for producing blockbusters like Inception, Interstellar and Tenet, too seemed quite impressed by Villeneuve’s recently-released project.

While Villeneuve has gone on-record to hail Nolan’s last release, Tenet, a ‘masterpiece‘, the latter seems to be returning the favour by showering Dune with much appreciation. In a recent conversation with Villeneuve, on the Directors Cut Podcast, Nolan revealed that he has watched Dune multiple times and hailed it as a ‘flawless marriage of live-action photography and digital effects’. “It’s one of the most seamless marriages of live-action photography and computer-generated visual effects that I’ve seen. It’s very, very compelling at every turn. His entire team did an absolutely incredible job. I think this film is going to introduce a whole new generation of fans to Dune who have never read the book or encourage fans to go read the book,” Nolan said.

Furthermore, revealing that he has watched the project a couple of times, Nolan also called Dune an ‘incredible piece of work.’ “It’s a real pleasure and a real gift to film fans everywhere,” he added. Meanwhile, according to reports, Dune has gone on to top North America box office with $40.1 million from its opening weekend.

Based on Frank Herbert’s book, Villeneuve’s movie focuses on the first half of the book. The sci-fi project also features an ensemble star cast comprising of Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa and Javier Bardem. While Warner Bros. is yet to confirm a sequel, fans have already taken to social media to express their excitement to find out what happens next on the desert planet of Arrakis.

Cover Image: Shutterstock/Twitter

