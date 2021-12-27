Christmas weekend storm causes 20-car pile-up in Nevada

Major winter storms and heavy snow closed highways in Northern California and Nevada and caused a white-out on the outskirts of Reno, leading to a 20-car pile up over the weekend.

The Washoe County sheriff’s office said on Sunday that drivers had reported white-out conditions and urged people to stay at home.

“Multiple agencies including WCSO Patrol Deputies are working a 20-car pileup on southbound 395 in Washoe Valley,” the sheriff’s office said in a tweet.

One of the rescue teams, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, said in a statement that conditions were “extreme” in the region and six people had been transported to nearby hospitals from the pile-up. Those who were not injured had been taken to nearby shelters.

It added that winds of 50 miles per hour were recorded in the area and that US Route 395 near Lake Tahoe had been closed.

The sheriff’s office added later in the day that US Route 50 had also been closed and authorities would assess it on Monday morning.

The winter storm was reported after Southern California witnessed rainstorms and heavy rain, which snapped power lines and flooded streets over the weekend, reported the Associated Press.

The National Weather Service (Reno) forecast heavy snow from Sunday night to Monday morning. “Snow will become heavy again tonight into Monday morning as the next storm pushes through the region,” it said in a tweet.

“Expect long wait times and winter driving conditions once area roads reopen. Conditions improve by Tuesday,” it added.

About 20 inches of snow was recorded at Homewood on Lake Tahoe’s west shore, 10 inches at the Mount Rose ski resort on the southwest edge of Reno and around a foot was reported at Northstar near Truckee on Friday night, reported The Guardian.

NWS Reno also urged people to stay at home and warned people against dangerous driving conditions late on Sunday.

“If you have the luxury of staying home and not having to drive today, take advantage. Currently gusting to 52 mph and a wind chill of 6 degrees at the office. It’s very icy out with dangerous driving conditions. Stay safe!” it said.

Source Link Christmas weekend storm causes 20-car pile-up in Nevada