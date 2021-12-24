Christmas UK travel news – live: Rail strikes and staff sickness creates chaos for trains and airports

Festive travellers are facing disruption to Christmas getaway plans as a combination of industrial action and Omicron staff sickness has led to air and rail delays.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) said a strike by its members who are train managers and senior conductors at CrossCountry is being “solidly supported in all depots”.

The action means CrossCountry, which runs trains from Scotland and northern England via the Midlands to South Wales and southern England, is running a heavily reduced service on Christmas Eve.

The cancellation of train services by operators across Britain due to pandemic-related staff shortages also continues, with LNER, CrossCountry, Avanti West Coast, Northern, ScotRail, Southern, Thameslink and TransPennine Express among those affected.

Meanwhile, Network Rail is preparing to begin 370 engineering projects on the railways, which will also disrupt services.

Heathrow Airport will be cut off from the rail and Tube network on Christmas Day and Boxing Day due to Network Rail and Transport for London doing simultaneous work.

Show latest update 1640350799

Train strike, Omicron and flight cancellations affect Brits' festive plans

Our travel correspondent Simon Calder has more details here:

Chiara Giordano 24 December 2021 12:59

1640350713

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of the cancellations and delays facing those attempting to travel home for Christmas. We'll guide you through the latest travel news and updates throughout today.

Chiara Giordano 24 December 2021 12:58

