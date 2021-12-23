1. “People speak about the age but they should know I’m different. I am different. I’m different than the rest of the people. I show off all the time year by year and this year will be the same.”

2. “We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

3. “You are only as old as you feel.”

4. “I’ve lied and told the whole world ‘I’m OK, and I’m happy.’ It’s a lie. I thought I just maybe I said that enough maybe I might become happy. Because I’ve been in denial. I’ve been in shock. I am traumatised. You know, fake it till you make it. But now I’m telling you the truth, OK? I’m not happy. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane, and I’m depressed. I cry every day.”

5. “Well, hindsight being 20/20, probably not the best idea to go down there.”

6. “I went home … Hold on … What’s the answer?”

7. “[He lies] so blatantly, so naturally, so regularly, that there is no real distinction possible with him, as there is with normal people, between truth and lies.”

8. “My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen.”

9. “This guy is f***ing crazy.”

10. “It is sad to see a major country with which we could do huge numbers of things being led by a clown.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Christmas quiz questions: Who said that?