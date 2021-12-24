Christmas number ones: Every festive chart topper since records began, from The Beatles to Ed Sheeran

The race to be top of the British singles chart at Christmas has been an annual event every December since 1952.

The Beatles, unsurprisingly, hold the record for the most Christmas number ones, with four, however the top spot has been claimed for the last three years by YouTuber LadBaby. The Spice Girls also had an impressive three consecutive victories in the mid-Nineties, with Cliff Richard also having a hat trick to his name.

Band Aid’s charity single “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” enjoys the distinction of being the only song to have topped the charts on 25 December on three occasions. Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” was number one on the big day in 1975, and again when it was re-released in 1991 as a tribute to the band’s late frontman, Freddie Mercury.

A 2002 win by Girls Aloud, then recently emerged from ITV’s Popstars: The Rivals, was a forewarning of Simon Cowell’s imminent Christmas chart takeover.

The winning acts from his successor series, The X Factor, stormed to the top every year between 2005 and 2008 before the public revolted and a protest campaign led to rap-metal band Rage Against The Machine’s 1992 track “Killing in the Name” beating Joe McElderry in 2009.

The rebellion was short-lived, however, with X Factor alumni Matt Cardle, Sam Bailey and Ben Haenow all subsequently achieving the number one spot.

Here’s the complete list of every British Christmas number one since records began.

Looking through it, the British public reveals reassuringly good taste, broadly speaking. Although there are a few novelty record atrocities in there – Benny Hill, Mr Blobby, Bob the Builder – such classic artists as Harry Belafonte, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Pink Floyd, The Human League, The Pet Shop Boys, Whitney Houston and Michael Jackson all feature.

Christmas number ones:

1952 “Here in My Heart” – Al Martino

1953 “Answer Me” – Frankie Laine

1954 “Let’s Have Another Party” – Winifred Atwell

1955 “Christmas Alphabet” – Dickie Valentine

1956 “Just Walkin’ in the Rain” – Johnnie Ray

1957 “Mary’s Boy Child” – Harry Belafonte

1958 “It’s Only Make Believe” – Conway Twitty

1959 “What Do You Want to Make Those Eyes At Me For?” – Tennessee Ernie Ford

1960 “I Love You” – Cliff Richard

1961 “Moon River” – Danny Williams

1962 “Return to Sender” – Elvis Presley

1963 “I Want To Hold Your Hand” – The Beatles

1964 “I Feel Fine” – The Beatles

1965 “Day Tripper/We Can Work It Out” – The Beatles

1966 “The Green, Green Grass of Home” – Tom Jones

1967 “Hello Goodbye” – The Beatles

1968 “Lily the Pink” – Scaffold

1969 “Two Little Boys” – Rolf Harris

1970 “I Hear You Knockin’” – Dave Edmunds

1971 “Ernie (The Fastest Milkman in the West)” – Benny Hill

1972 “Long-Haired Lover from Liverpool” – Jimmy Osmond

1973 “Merry Xmas Everyone” – Slade

1974 “Lonely this Christmas” – Mud

1975 “Bohemian Rhapsody” – Queen

1976 “When a Child is Born” – Johnny Mathis

1977 “Mull of Kintyre/Girl’s School” – Wings

1978 “Mary’s Boy Child/Oh My Lord” – Boney M

1979 “Another Brick in the Wall” – Pink Floyd

1980 “There’s No One Quite Like Grandma” – St Winifred’s School Choir

1981 “Don’t You Want Me?” – The Human League

1982 “Save Your Love” – Renee & Renato

1983 “Only You” – The Flying Pickets

1984 “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid

1985 “Merry Christmas Everyone” – Shakin’ Stevens

1986 “Reet Petite” – Jackie Wilson

1987 “Always on My Mind” – The Pet Shop Boys

1988 “Mistletoe and Wine” – Cliff Richard

1989 “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid II

1990 “Saviour’s Day” – Cliff Richard

1991 “Bohemian Rhapsody/These Are the Days of Our Lives” – Queen

1992 “I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston

1993 “Mr Blobby” – Mr Blobby

1994 “Stay Another Day” – East 17

1995 “Earth Song” – Michael Jackson

1996 “2 Become 1” – The Spice Girls

1997 “Too Much” – The Spice Girls

1998 “Goodbye” – The Spice Girls

1999 “I Have a Dream/Seasons in the Sun” – Westlife

2000 “Can We Fix it?” – Bob the Builder

2001 “Somethin’ Stupid” – Robbie Williams and Nicole Kidman

2002 “Sound of the Underground” – Girls Aloud

2003 “Mad World” – Gary Jules and Michael Andrews

2004 “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid 20

2005 “That’s My Goal” – Shayne Ward

2006 “A Moment Like This” – Leona Lewis

2007 “When You Believe” – Leon Jackson

2008 “Hallelujah” – Alexandra Burke

2009 “Killing in the Name” – Rage Against The Machine

2010 “When We Collide” – Matt Cardle

2011 “Wherever You Are” – The Military Wives Choir with Gareth Malone

2012 “He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother” – The Justice Collective

2013 “Skyskraper” – Sam Bailey

2014 “Something I Need” – Ben Haenow

2015 “A Bridge Over You” – The Lewisham & Greenwich NHS Choir

2016 “Rockabye” – Clean Bandit

2017 “Perfect” – Ed Sheeran

2018 “We Built This City” – LadBaby

2019 “I Love Sausage Rolls” – LadBaby

2020 “Don’t Stop Me Eatin’” – LadBaby

Amazingly, many of our favourite seasonal songs never made it to the summit: “I Wish it Could be Christmas Every Day” by Wizzard, “Fairytale of New York” by The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl, “Last Christmas” by Wham! and “All I Want for Christmas is You” by Mariah Carey all missed out.

Those artists can take comfort from their annual royalty cheques, however.

