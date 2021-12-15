Christmas Movies 2021 Ranked: Netflix’s ‘Love Hard’, ‘Single All The Way’ And More

If movies are your kind of holiday treat, Netflix’s line-up is probably a candy store full of binge-able stuff to choose from. Year after year the streaming platform churns out a slew of Christmas movies of all kinds – movies about a girl falling in love with a modern-day prince? check, movies about a girl falling in love with the man who wants to buy her family estate? check, movies about a girl falling in love with a man she was sceptical about on a dating app? check, check and check. My idea of what a holiday rom-com entails aside, Netflix’s 2021 Christmas movies list is a mixed bag of entertainers. Sadly, not all of them bring in the joy of the festivities! In fact, I had to rewatch movies from previous years to add some recommendations that are unmissable, just to make up for the duds.

Basically, I watched a bunch of Christmas movies on Netflix so that you don’t have to. Here’s a list of holiday releases ranked from best to worst:

Love Hard

Love Hard – basically a title that references both Die Hard and Love Actually, opens up an age-old debate of whether or not Die Hard is a Christmas movie, but I digress. The film follows Natalie (Nina Dobrev) a journalist who has her own dating column where she writes about mostly bad dates. When she finally matches with someone she can vibe with on a dating app, she decides to go surprise him for Christmas which is a totally normal thing to do for a person you’ve never met. And it turns out to be the worst nightmare of anyone in the modern dating pool – she gets catfished by Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) who has been using his friend’s photo on his profile. In my book, this movie is a winner just for its politically correct and less creepy version of ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’ but there is definitely a lot more to love.

Single All The Way

Single All The Way is arguably the most adorable Christmas rom-com on this list. Starring Michael Urie and debut actor Philemon Chambers, the film is the first Netflix original holiday film to feature queer characters. Peter (Urie), like most people, doesn’t want to be the single one at the family Christmas dinner, especially since he has the kind of nosy (but in a well-meaning way) family that wants to set him up with eligible men every year. To avoid the annual humiliation, he decides to introduce his best friend and roommate Nick (Chambers) as his boyfriend. Well, we all know where this is headed. In a fun turn of events, we watch the two unveil their inner feelings for each other. The film is filled with good looking people, the sweetest moments and a Britney Spears choreography that’s unmissable. That’s about enough to make the yuletide gay!

A Boy Called Christmas

I love movies that not only keep up the spirit of Christmas but also explore the myth of Santa Claus through a different cultural lens. A Boy Called Christmas does both. The story is that of young Nikolas, a boy who leaves his home to find his father who in turn is on the hunt for a village full of elves called Elfhelm. And so he sets out with his reindeer and talking mouse for company. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics. But with its unique story, breathtaking fantasy elements, it is an instantly fun watch that works as a family entertainer. It’s one of the best Christmas 2021 movies.

A Castle For Christmas

A Castle For Christmas starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes has the most dreamy setting in Scotland. Shields plays Sophie Brown, the author of a popular romance novel series who gets cancelled by her fans for killing off the male lead of her books following her divorce, a fun fact we find out about her in an opening sequence where she is interviewed by Drew Barrymore. To get away from it all, she goes to Scotland to visit a castle she heard about a lot from her late father. That’s where she meets Duke Myles (Elwes), the mean owner of the castle. And there we have a classic enemies-to-lovers set up against the backdrop of the Scottish countryside.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Look, Christmas movies are supposed to be about silly fun and in that department, you will not find The Princess Switch lacking. The film franchise started with Vanessa Hudgens in a double role which turned into a triple role and now we have a whole new adventure featuring everyone’s favourite holiday doppelgangers. Apart from serving looks upon looks, Hudgens’ characters are also involved in a heist in this latest instalment that dropped just in time for the festive season. Heists have a way of transforming literally any plot into a watchable affair and this film has that and Hudgens going for it.

The Claus Family

Dutch film The Claus Family is a bit of a fragmented watch as it tries to take on a magical and realistic drama at the same time. The plot revolves around the death of a parent on Christmas. 11-year-old Jules loses his father on the holiday and hates the date ever since. As he’s coming to terms with his loss, he finds out that his grandfather is Santa, as in The Santa Claus! Jules sets off on a whimsical journey and discovers his heritage while helping his grandfather. The lightheartedness of the plot undermines the message of grief and the result is conflicting. For that, this is one of the bad movies on Netflix’s 2021 line-up.

Father Christmas Is Back

Now for the worst movie on the list – Father Christmas Is Back is a British family drama with a star-studded cast. It’s about a man who bails on his family on Christmas a long time ago only to resurface on Christmas, years later. Did I mention the man’s last name is also Christmas? Well, it is and right off the bat, the film is terrible in a way that will make you wonder why you’re watching it. So avoid the hassle of finding out what the plot is or how it ends and skip this Netflix title.

To make up for the slim collection of movies, here are some bonus recommendations from previous years that are available to watch on Netflix:

The Happiest Season (2020)

Klaus (2019)

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey (2020)

