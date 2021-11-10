Christmas ideas from Hype for a fashionable festive season

Christmas is back in full force and we have a lot of making up to do after lacklustre festivities last year.

But before that ignites a wave of gifting-related panic, Hype has got you covered with its array of warm winter wares that ensure no matter their aesthetic, there’s a cocoon-like coat to match.

The UK-born label is offering coats so cosy, you’ll be longing for the temperatures to drop. In classic silhouettes, ranging from puffers to parkers, tech to explorers, this is outerwear that is anything but boring.

Putting the fun in functional, Hype’s collection of coats turn traditional pared-palettes on its head with mood-boosting designs that offer a failsafe present idea.

Alongside the vibrant array of coats and jackets, Hype is also offering accessories like lunch boxes, t-shirts and tracksuits with the brand’s signature colourful flair, and all adorned with its logo embellishment.

Bag a bargain with three for the price of two on stocking fillers and gift ideas

Come Black Friday – November 26 to 29 – there will be up to 70 per cent off. So give Santa a run for his money with the best gifts at Hype for Christmas 2021.

Puffer: Hype Shine Kids Puffer Parker Jacket: £69.99, JustHype.com

(Just Hype)

Not your typical black puffer, this jacket from Hype adds intrigue to the traditional style with a bold high shine patent finish. This falls into the fun yet practical Christmas gifting category – a true win-win.

Explorer: Hype Pink Blue Fade Kids Explorer Jacket: £59.99, JustHype.com

(Just Hype)

In the bold, bright and fun shades that the brand is known for, this Explorer jacket will keep your little ones warm throughout the winter, while making a serious style statement. It comes in this pastel blue tone colourway, camo and purple fade as well as more neutral and versatile black, blue, and pinks.

Parker: Hype Navy Fitted Women’s Puffer Jacket: £89.99, JustHype.com

(Just Hype)

While this jacket is more pared back than some of the brand’s traditional prints, it boasts universal appeal and a timelessness that make for a failsafe gifting idea. The minimalist design will help them battle the elements in style with subtle design additions in Hype’s signature flair, including a fur trimmed hood and flattering cinch detailing.

(Just Hype)

This transitional jacket is designed to be layered. It is ideal for that in-between stage when you never know what the weather will hold and can fold compact into their bag, ready to whip out at a moment’s notice. The lightweight piece comes complete with a fixed hood, elasticated cuffs and in this unique green colourway.

Showerproof: Hype Burgundy Showerproof Style Men’s Jacket: £39.99, Justhype.com

(Just Hype)

A rainproof jacket like this option from Hype will become a workhorse in their coat collection. Its minimalistic design ensures it can be paired with just about any outfit, while the showerproof quality gives it a functional edge. It comes in a slew of attractive colours including this burgundy hue, black, navy and khaki.

Clothing and accessories

Hype Light Green Tonal Scribble Women’s Tracksuit: £37.99, Justhype.com

(Just Hype)

For the loungewear lover in your life, this sweat suit may just become the most worn ensemble in their wardrobe. It comes in this season’s favourite neon green hue that is anything but subtle as well as more neutral tones of coral, beige, navy, lemon and more. This is relaxed off-duty styling at its finest.

(Just Hype)

Summer may be in our rear view mirror but swimwear always goes down well in the gifting game, particularly for the jetsetter in your life. This pair will transport them to far flung Hawaiian shores and are best paired with toes in the sand and a cocktail in hand. They have a regular fit, elasticated waistband and this multi-coloured floral and fruit print.

(Just Hype)

Their midday snack just got a serious upgrade with this lunch bag from Hype. It is adorned with a sparkling sequin in a mermaid-inspired design. The pattern is also available on a backpack in two sizes.

Hype Three Pack Navy/Khaki/Burgundy Kids T-Shirt: £14.99, Justhype.com

(Just Hype)

If you’re looking for a more functional gift idea for the person who is notoriously difficult to shop for – look no further than this three-pack of t-shirts. They are available in a burgundy, blue and green tone and will become an essential part of their everyday wardrobe rotation. Pair with a tracksuit to nail a relaxed look or dress up with smart trousers or a skirt for more smart-casual dress codes.

(Just Hype)

Classic slides have been given a bright and bold makeover at Hype with the fierce combination of the brand’s signature disco leopard print and fuchsia pink. They are unrivalled in the comfort stakes.

