Christine McGuinness ‘vomited’ after seeing Paddy with another woman

Christine McGuinness has opened up about how seeing photographs of her husband, Patrick, with another woman made her “vomit”.

The 33-year-old model writes in her new autobiography, A Beautiful Nightmare, that she became “physically sick” after images of Patrick, also know as Paddy, arm in arm with All Saints star Nicole Appleton emerged in 2018.

In an excerpt of her autobiography, published by The Mirror, McGuinness wrote: “I felt physically sick. I ran to the toilet to vomit. Still to this day, I can remember that absolutely awful pit-of-your-stomach feeling.”

The photographs were shared widely on social media while the TV presenter was in London filming The Keith & Paddy Picture Show. McGuinness wrote that her husband was due to return to their home in Cheshire that night, but he had called her to say he was “exhausted”.

The next morning, she saw that she was tagged in posts on Instagram, which turned out to be “pictures and videos of my husband and another woman out in London”, adding: “They were everywhere.”

McGuinness said she rang her husband that morning but he did not pick up the phone and “it quickly dawned on me the reason he’d decided to stay down in London”.

“It was a bit of a heartbroken moment. I was absolutely devastated by these pictures,” she wrote.

When Patrick began calling McGuinness back, she “totally ignored him” and he rushed back home. But when he returned, McGuinness said there “were no rows or arguments, but I just didn’t want to look at him”.

Despite being overwhelmed with messages on social media telling her to leave her husband, McGuinness wanted their children to have their father at home, which was “something I never had”, she wrote.

“For that to happen, I had to brush it under the carpet. I haven’t mentioned it since. We’ve never spoken about it really, and I’ve certainly never talked about it publicly before,” she continued, adding that the couple “just got on with married life”.

She added that her husband’s bond with his children is now better than ever and that he drives home from London whenever he is filming instead of staying the night in the capital.

The couple were married in 2011 and share three children together: seven-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and four-year-old Felicity.

All three of their children have been diagnosed with autism and McGuinness recently revealed she was diagnosed with the disorder too.

She wrote in her book that getting the diagnosis was a “relief” and helped her make sense of her “issues with food, my social struggles, how hard I find it to make friends and stay focused”.

