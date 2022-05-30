Christian Horner reveals Sergio Perez requirements to land new Red Bull contract

Red Bull team principal says Sergio Perez just needs to keep “doing what he’s doing” in order to bag a new contract.

Perez current deal runs out at the conclusion of the 2022 season but he is racing well and it could see him continue at the team. He most recently won the Monaco Grand Prix but he also played a key part in Max Verstappen’s world title win in 2021.

When asked what Perez needs to do to stay at Red Bull Horner said: “He just needs to keep doing what he’s doing. He’s doing a great job, we are very happy with him. He’s driven extremely well so far this year.

“The delta between him and Max [Verstappen], as you know, has diminished significantly compared to last season. I think he’s happier in the car. He’s achieved that fantastic pole position already in Jeddah this year.

“He’s driven some great races and is a team player. I don’t think there’s anyone better in the pit lane. So he’s doing a great job, he needs to keep doing what he’s doing and then talks should hopefully be reasonably straightforward.”

There have been many times where Perez has had to sacrifice individual success for the sake of the team. The most recent example came when he had to give up the Spanish Grand Prix lead to teammate Max Verstappen.

But Horner added that is part of Perez’ appeal to the team.

“He’s a great team player, a huge part of our team,” he said. “And I think once he understood the different strategies, the tyre advantage, of course, that Max had, with temperatures soaring out of control. We saw the issues, obviously, Ferrari had as a team, it was a logical thing to do, not to allow the drivers to fight each other, and try to bank those points.

“So we’ve obviously talked it through – the rationale behind that – which he fully accepted and understood.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Christian Horner reveals Sergio Perez requirements to land new Red Bull contract