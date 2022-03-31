Christian Horner hails F1’s new era of overtaking after Verstappen-Leclerc battles

Christian Horner has tipped the new F1 season to be the best in years after a thrilling opening two races.

The Red Bull team principal saw his reigning world champion Max Verstappen edge a compelling battle with Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia last weekend, following Leclerc’s win in the season opener at Bahrain which saw the pair repeeatedly overtake one another.

The entertaining racing is a direct result of a change in regulations specfically designed to make it easier for cars to follow one another and get close before making a move.

“In the last two races, Charles and Max probably overtook each other 10 times at the front. You haven’t seen anything like that for a long time,” Horner told Auto Motor und Sport.

Fellow Red Bull chief Helmut Marko added: “I didn’t believe after last year there was any improvement. But apparently there is.”

Horner said Verstappen produced a “strategic race” to claim his first victory since becoming world champion.

After both Red Bull drivers had failed to finish the season-opening race in Bahrain, Verstappen got back on track with a strong victory, pipping Leclerc to the win in Jeddah.

The 24-year-old won his first Drivers’ Championship at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December and will again be among the leading contenders as he seeks to contend his crown.

Both the Dutchman and Sergio Perez had suffered engine issues in the first week of the season, and Horner was pleased that Red Bull were able to get back on track and score their first points of the 2022.

“Yes, it was great to rebound after the issues we had and what a great race,” the Red Bull team principal said.

“It was a very strategic race for Max, not taking too much out of the tyres to make sure he had enough to attack at the end, and some great racing between him and Charles; thankfully he had enough to hang on at the end.”

