Christian Eriksen has come full circle since cardiac arrest, says Denmark team-mate Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Denmark and Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Christian Eriksen’s first goal for the country since his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020 was the moment he came full circle.

In Eriksen’s first match back for Denmark, at the same stadium in which he required life-saving treatment, he scored a stunning goal against Serbia to the delight of the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen.

“It almost completed the circle a bit, you could almost put a lid on it,” Hojbjerg told Sky Sports. “It was beautiful – honestly, it was very beautiful. It was a fantastic goal as well. It was just nice, really good him for, for us.

“The home game we played against Serbia when he scored, the reaction of the crowd was very special. I’m so happy we can enjoy those moments together.

“When it comes down to the game, Christian is a very important player for our country. His qualities are never in doubt, and he has so many which, in the end, help us achieve our ambitions as a country and as a team.

“He is the main focus point. Christian is Christian. Like before, like now. This suits him well; it suits us well. Bless him, I hope he always keeps going like this.”

Eriksen started playing football against for Premier League side Brentford after his contract for Serie A club Inter Milan was scrapped in January. The 30-year-old could not play in Italy after having a implantable cardioverter defibrillator fitted.

He has been impressive for Brentford and faces his former side Tottenham for the first time on Saturday.

