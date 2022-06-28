Christian Bale Reveals He Will Only Play Batman Again If Christopher Nolan Asks Him To

Christian Bale’s iteration of the iconic superhero Batman in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy is considered as one of the best. With the return of Michael Keaton as Batman in DC, fans are wondering if Bale could also be seen revisiting the role again. However, Bale has made it very clear that he would be open to return as the Caped Crusader but only on one condition. The Dark Knight trilogy is one of the best film franchises of all time and has become a cult classic over the years.

SEE ALSO: Christian Bale Admits Not Watching Robert Pattinson’s ‘The Batman’; Calls Later ‘Absolutely Wonderful Actor’

Christian Bale is currently gearing up for his MCU debut through the movie Thor: Love and Thunder. In a recent interview with ScreenRant, the actor was asked if would ever return to play Batman again. Bale said that he was open to play the superhero but only if Christopher Nolan asks him to.

The actor also said that he has heard rumours about huim being offered the role of Batman again, but he never really got them. He said, “No. No one’s ever mentioned it to me. No one’s brought it up. Occasionally people say to me, “Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.” And I’m like, “That’s news to me. No one’s ever said that.”

He added “I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, “Hey, look. Let’s make three films, if we’re lucky enough to get to do that. And then let’s walk away. Let’s not linger too long.” In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, “You know what, I’ve got another story to tell.” And if he wished to tell that story with me, I’d be in.”

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Christian Bale Reveals He Will Only Play Batman Again If Christopher Nolan Asks Him To